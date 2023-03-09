52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

China's JD.com Reports Higher Q4 Adjusted Profit

By Reuters
Share this article

Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com Inc has reported a higher quarterly adjusted profit as China lifted strict pandemic-related curbs late last year.

The company's US-listed shares rose 1% in premarket trading.

JD.com's net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter was 3 billion yuan ($430.92 million), compared with a net loss of 5.2 billion yuan a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7.1% to 295.4 billion yuan in the three months ended December, missing analysts' estimates of 296.17 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

China Lockdown

Parts of China remained under strict lockdown for most of the December quarter, with shoppers holding back on spending amid continued economic uncertainty.

On an adjusted basis, the Beijing-based company earned 4.81 yuan per American depositary share in the reported quarter, compared with 2.21 yuan per share a year earlier.

JD.com said in January it was winding down its e-commerce business in Indonesia and Thailand, markets where it faced stiff competition from Sea Ltd-owned SE.N Shopee.

Read More: US Regulators To Vet Alibaba, JD.com, Other Chinese Firms' Audits: Sources

Last month, peer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported higher-than-expected revenue in the December quarter.

The company's revenue rose 2% to 247.76 billion yuan (€33.9 billion) for its fiscal third quarter to 31 December, compared with a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 245.18 billion yuan (€33.5 billion) drawn from 23 analysts.

China's total retail sales contracted 1.8% in December, while its economy grew 3% in the full year 2022, one of its worst growth rates in nearly half a century.

News by Reuters, edited by by ESM – your source for the latest technology news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

IRI And NPD Rebrand As Circana, The Leading Advisor On The Complexity Of Consumer Behaviour
2
Retail

Shoptalk Europe, Creating Conversations Around The Future Of Retail
3
Retail

EU 2022/23 Soft Wheat Exports Up 8% Year On Year
4
Retail

Groupe Casino Considers Sale Of Additional Assaí Stake
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com