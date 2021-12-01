Circle K Expands Lightning Charging Facility In Denmark

Circle K has added lightning chargers to seven stations in Denmark, taking the total number of outlets offering the service to 12.

The forecourt operator plans to expand its lightning charging facility to more stations next year.

The new lightning charging stations are part of Circle K's strategy to make ‘refueling’ of electricity as easy, convenient and fast as traditional fuels.

Sisse Follmann, product manager for electricity and fuel at Circle K, said, “By introducing 300 kW lightning chargers, we ensure that the waiting time is as short as the car's battery allows.

“While the car is charging, it is possible to buy a freshly brewed coffee, a freshly greased sandwich, or go to the toilet. So we try to make the wait comfortable, so it feels shorter.”

Payment Solution

The company will continue to offer the electric recharging service for free until its payment solution is ready in 2022.

Customers will only pay for the electricity that is refuelled and it will not be tied to an expensive subscription, the company added.

Currently, customers can recharge their electric or hybrid cars at 34 charging stations at 12 stations in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Odense, and Aalborg.

Follmann added, "With our many stations throughout the country, we have a huge potential to ensure green infrastructure for the Danes. That is what we are now well on our way to redeeming.

"That is why we also have plans to establish even more charging stations at the beginning of the new year.”

Circle K Denmark reported stronger than expected results in its full financial year ended 30 April 2021, with a turnover of DKK 9.3 billion (€1.25 billion).

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.