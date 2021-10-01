ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Circle K Denmark Posts Stronger Than Expected Results In Full Year

Published on Oct 1 2021 10:25 AM in Retail tagged: Denmark / Alimentation Couche-Tard / Circle K / World News / COVID-19

Circle K Denmark Posts Stronger Than Expected Results In Full Year

Circle K Denmark has reported stronger than expected results in its full financial year ended 30 April 2021, with a turnover of DKK 9.3 billion (€1.25 billion).

The company's earnings after tax amounted to DKK 461 million (€62 million) during this period. The company attributed it to growth in Circle K's stores and good business development.

The company noted that its entire financial year, which runs from May 2020 to April 2021, was affected by the pandemic.

At the beginning of its financial year, road transport in Denmark was halved due to shutdown during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. This reduced customer flow and led to a short-term layoff of 400 employees during the spring of 2020.

During summer, many Danes holidayed at home and it contributed positively to the business, and Circle K decided not to apply for wage compensation for the 400 repatriated employees.

Change In Shopping Habits

The positive trend was driven by a change in shopping habits due to the closure of restaurants and bars, and the closure of the border trade.

In addition, several years of investment in new store concepts, with a focus on fresh food and good coffee, have also contributed to the company's performance.

The fuel business also performed better than expected, partly due to a turnaround in low traffic figures over the summer. Rising crude oil prices, over the year, increased the company's inventory value, the company added.

Advertisement

CEO of Circle K Denmark, Mette Uglebjerg, commented, "It has been a turbulent and tough year for many, but despite the shutdown and restrictions, we can still present a good result.

"This can be attributed to several things, but not least our great team spirit and dedicated staff who have made a big difference, keeping stores open and serving our customers despite the pandemic."

Focus On Sustainability

Circle K is investing in new concepts to help deliver the best food and convenience assortment - in a sustainable way. It is creating more sustainable solutions for food, packaging, production and operations.

It is also rolling out electric charging stations for passenger cars throughout the country. For heavy transport, it is investing in e-methanol (Power-To-X) production in association with the company REintegrate.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Coop.dk MAD And Osuma.dk Announce Merger

Coop.dk MAD And Osuma.dk Announce Merger
Online Shopping In Denmark Sees 75% Growth In Five Years: Study

Online Shopping In Denmark Sees 75% Growth In Five Years: Study
Infarm Announces New Vertical Farming Facility In Copenhagen

Infarm Announces New Vertical Farming Facility In Copenhagen
Salling Group Announces Innovation Day 2021

Salling Group Announces Innovation Day 2021
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

How Has The Pandemic Changed Food Retailing? Analysis Fri, 1 Oct 2021

How Has The Pandemic Changed Food Retailing? Analysis
As The Battle For Morrisons Heads To Auction, Here's The Story So Far Fri, 1 Oct 2021

As The Battle For Morrisons Heads To Auction, Here's The Story So Far
Metro Completes First Phase Of Food Waste Prevention Initiative Fri, 1 Oct 2021

Metro Completes First Phase Of Food Waste Prevention Initiative
Britain's M&S Targets Net-Zero CO2 Emissions By 2040 Thu, 30 Sep 2021

Britain's M&S Targets Net-Zero CO2 Emissions By 2040
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN