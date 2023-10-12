Circle K Owner Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Strategic Plan

Alimentation Couche-Tard, which operates the Circle K forecourt banner, has announced a new five-year strategic plan, entitled '10 for the Win'.

The strategic plan was announced at the group's analyst and investor conference this week, and follows on from the group's previous 'Double Again' strategic plan.

Strategic goals outlined in the 10 for the Win plan include Winning Offer, Winning Fuel, Winning the Customer and Winning Growth, with Couche-Tard set to 'double down' on cost efficiency to ensure that it is one of the most cost-effective operators in its industry.

The group is aiming to achieve $10 billion (€9.41 billion) in EBITDA by FY2028, up from US $5.8 billion (€5.46 billion) in FY2023 (net earnings of US $3.1 billion in FY2023), leveraging the 10 for the Win strategic plan.

'Compelling And Achievable Path'

"It is with great pride that we announced our new 10 for the Win strategy today," commented Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Alimentation Couche-Tard. "The entire executive team and I believe that we have put together a compelling and achievable path to reach our ambitious goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are excited to start executing on 10 for the Win to bring more value to our customers, team members, and shareholders as we strive to become the most trusted brand in convenience and mobility."

Earnings Increase

In June, Alimentation Couche-Tard announced that it reported earnings of of $670.7 million (€612.8 million) in the fourth quarter of its financial year, up from $477.7 million (€436.5 million) in the corresponding period in 2022.

The Circle K owner noted that its improved performance was primarily driven by organic growth in its convenience operations, as well as by higher gross profit on road transportation fuel in its European operations.