Colruyt Launches Points-Based Programme To Support Environmental Initiatives

Belgium's Colruyt Group has developed a point-based programme through its Xtra app, to encourage responsible, sustainable shopping.

Under the motto of 'Making conscious choices is scoring points', the scheme will see shoppers able to accrue additional points in their Xtra profile whenever they choose Eco-Score A or B products

The group will reward customers with two points when they buy Eco-Score A products, and with one point for Eco-Score B products, at Colruyt Lowest Prices, Bio-Planet, OKay, Spar Colruyt Group or Collect&Go outlet.

When they reach 100 points, they can exchange those points in the app to support local environment-related projects.

The group said it is partnering with local organisations such as Brussels-based Bûûmplanters, Nassonia, BeeOdiversity and GoodPlanet, among others.

Colruyt’s goal is to plant 35,000 trees the first year and 50,000 square metres of flowers, and create 25,000 square metres of nature area.

“By setting up a unique savings programme focused on sustainable initiatives, we want to inspire our customers to start a positive movement together and encourage concrete action. Only together we can take better care of our planet and society and, in this way, secure the future of the next generations,” said Jef Colruyt, Colruyt Group’s CEO.

Veerle Poppe, Eco-Score responsible at Colruyt Group, added, “With this new savings programme, customers are actually doing two good deeds for the environment. [...] That's how we're contributing to a better environment, step by step. So making conscious choices at Colruyt Group is not just saving points, it's above all scoring points.”

Colruyt’s Eco-Score

This initiative is part of Colruyt’s commitment to support initiatives related to health, society, animal welfare and the environment, which also seeks to reduce its energy consumption by 80%.

A year and a half ago, the group launched the Eco-Score initiative in Belgium to inform customers about the environmental impact of their purchases.

Elsewhere, Bio-Planet has started a discount campaign for Eco-Score A and B products.

