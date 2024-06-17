Conad Adriatico Exceeds Turnover Of €2b In FY 2023

Conad Adriatico, a cooperative spanning five regions in Italy, achieved a turnover of €2.13 billion in 2023, representing a 6.6% increase compared to 2022.

Consolidated net assets stood at €323.05 million, while the market share in its area of operation, comprising 473 stores, was 17.9%.

In 2023, Conad Adriatico countered rising inflation by focusing on affordability. It expanded its 'Bassi e Fissi' basket to offering a wider selection of discounted private-label products, reaching a total of 900 items.

This investment resulted in increased sales volume in 2023 and in the first half of 2024.

Conad Adriatico consolidated its position as the leading distribution group in Abruzzo (32.07% market share), Marche (21.29%), and Molise (21.29%).

Annual Highlights

Conad’s private-label brands played a crucial role, with the category's market share growing steadily across both large stores and convenience stores.

Notably, convenience stores maintained a significant advantage over discount competitors, exceeding the average market share by over 13 percentage points.

Conad Adriatico opened its eighth distribution centre in March 2024, situated in Grottaglie near Taranto (Apulia), to expedite deliveries to nearly 178 stores in Puglia and Basilicata. By reducing transportation distances, the new centre also contributes to a smaller environmental footprint.

Its focus on sustainability encompasses increasing clean energy production and reducing consumption throughout logistics and store operations.

Conad Adriatico has outlined a development plan for 2023-2026 with €342 million earmarked for network expansion, digitalisation, store format modernisation, local supply chain development, employee training, and development.

