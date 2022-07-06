Subscribe Login
Conad Sees Turnover Reach €17bn, Market Share Exceeds 15%

Italian supermarket chain Conad reported a turnover of €17 billion last year, up 6.5% year-on-year, which was well ahead of the market average (+0.7%).

Over the 12-month period, Conad consolidated its market share, reaching 15.07% and the cementing its position as the leading Italian large-scale retail brand.

Private-Label Sales

Turnover from Conad private label sales reached €4.8 billion (+5.8%), accounting for 31% of total sales in the supermarket channel.

The retailer closed the year with 3,332 outlets, in addition to 334 concept stores, including pharmacies, opticians, pet stores and petrol stations.

Conad said it plans to continue implementing its 2021-2023 investment plan, under which it has has earmarked €1.8 billion for the modernisation of its sales network.

The company will also continue to focus on four strategic pillars, namely channel development, private label, sustainability; and digitalisation.

As part of its commitment to local communities, Conad has so far opened over 500 stores in small municipalities of less than 5,000 inhabitants.

Conad Nord Ovest

Separately, the Conad Nord Ovest cooperative reported a 2021 turnover of €4.35 billion, a net profit of €49 million and a 4.82% increase in sales.

The cooperative consists of 381 members and manages 600 outlets in Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta, Liguria, Emilia-Romagna (provinces of Modena, Bologna and Ferrara), Tuscany, Lazio (provinces of Rome, Viterbo), Lombardy (province of Mantua) and Sardinia. In the latter region, Conad Nord Ovest is currently the market leader, with a 21.5% share.

Last year, Conad Nord Ovest invested €163 million in opening 12 new stores and refurbishing 29 existing points of sale, in addition to expanding to its logistics footprint. During 2021, 12 new stores were opened and 29 were refurbished.

The cooperative plans to invest €660 million during the three-year period 2022-2024 to increase efficiency and sustainability; for digitalisation, innovation and valorisation of local supply chains; in addition to training employees.

Article by Branislav Pekic.

