Continente Food Lab Launches New Vegan Products

Portuguese retailer Continente has rolled out new meat and cheese alternatives, available exclusively at its stores and online platform.

The Continente Food Lab has launched the Picado Carnal from Vegetarian Butcher and the Semi-Curados from Quevana, a Spanish food start-up.

Vegan Alternative

Picado Carnal from Vegetarian Butcher joins the brand's other products that were already available exclusively with Continente.

It is a vegan soy-based alternative to minced meat with texture and flavour similar to animal meat.

Fortified with vitamin B12, it can be used in a variety of dishes, from spaghetti bolognese to lasagna.

No Cholesterol

Semi-Curados from Quevana is a vegan alternative to cured cheese made from cashews. A unique fermentation and maturation process imitates the traditional flavour of cheese made from animal milk.

Composed of just three base ingredients (cashew, salt and yeast), the product is a source of protein and free from cholesterol or lactose.

Sustainable Products

Semi-Curados from Quevana is also more sustainable as it emits 60% less carbon dioxide and uses 90% less soil compared to their counterparts of animal origin.

The product is available in four flavours: original, garlic and olive oil, smoked and truffled.

Grand Carob Granolas

The Continente Food Lab has also launched Grand Carob Granolas, which are made from carob beans from the Algarve and do not contain added sugars or sweeteners.

The granolas only have natural sugars and will be available exclusively on the mainland.

Air Nuts Snacks

The retailer will also introduce Air Nuts Snacks, which are crunchy peanut-based snacks, produced using patented technology.

They are a source of protein and high in fibre, as well as vegan and gluten-free.

It will be offered in four flavours which include peanut, salt and pepper, sour cream and hot chilli.