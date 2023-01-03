Continente Introduces Self-Service Refill Spaces

Portuguese supermarket and hypermarket banner Continente has introduced a new refill service in two of its outlets.

The ‘Refill Spot by Continente’ is a pilot project which allows customers to reuse packages when buying detergents, dry food and dog and cat food, saving money in the process and promoting a circular economy.

In-Store Initiative

The initiative is currently underway in the Continente Colombo and Continente Matosinhos stores.

At the detergent refill station, for example, customers can bring their own containers, paying only for the quantity of the product they buy.

They can also purchase 1L containers that are 100% recyclable and reuse them in future refills.

Food refills, meanwhile, are based on a solution developed by technology company MIWA, which ensures the control and traceability of the product throughout the supply chain.

Products from Continente's dried fruits, bio and pet food categories can be dispensed into ‘Smart Cups’, in reusable packages, equipped with an NFC tag that communicates with the dispenser and carries information about the package and the product.

Smart Cups

‘Smart Cups’ are available in three sizes (350 ml, 750 ml, and 1,000 ml), while customers also have the option of bringing their own packs.

The refill equipment is designed to be convenient, innovative and easily accessible for customers.

Continente was the first Portuguese retailer to make a commitment to ensure that by 2025 all its packaging would be recyclable, compostable or reusable.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.