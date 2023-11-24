52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Continente Invests €35m In 16 New Proximity Stores

By Branislav Pekic
Portuguese supermarket chain Continente has announced the opening of 16 new proximity stores by the end of the year.

The project will require an investment of €35 million and will result in the creation of 512 jobs, the retailer said.

As a result, the MC-owned brand will close the year with more than 180 Continente Bom Dia stores in Portugal, where around 8,000 people work.

The new stores will be located in Paredes (Porto), Coruche (Santarém), Largo do Rato (Lisbon), Arroios (Lisbon), Vila Pouca de Aguiar (Vila Real), Gafanha de Nazaré (Aveiro), Alcácer do Sal (Setúbal), Arganil (Coimbra), Bolhão (Porto), Fajões (Oliveira de Azeméis), Oliveira de Frades (Viseu), São Pedro da Cova (Gondomar), Alcanena (Santarém), Leça da Palmeira (Matosinhos), Pousada de Saramagos (Vila Nova de Famalicão), and Pevidém (Guimarães).

Green Energy

According to the retailer, the stores will also feature a combined 9,530 photovoltaic panels, with 4.8 MWh of installed power and 33 charging spaces for electric vehicles.

During the first nine months of 2023, Portuguese retail group MC Sonae opened 39 new stores, of which six were Continente Bom Dia (proximity format) and two were Continente Model (large-scale supermarkets).

Tech Investment

In October, Continente announced plans to invest €3 million in a renovation project aimed at enhancing the shopping experience for its customers.

This initiative includes the implementation of a new NCR self-checkout system, which is expected to be operational in 70 Continente stores by the end of 2023, as highlighted by the company.

The new system boasts increased speed and improved intuitiveness, enabling payments through various methods, including cash, bank cards, Continente Card, and Continente Pay.

