Continente Offers One Million Free Reusable Bags

Published on Jul 28 2021

To encourage uptake of its reusable bags when purchasing fruit and vegetables, Portuguese retailer Continente is offering its customers one million reusable, washable, and recyclable mesh bags that hold up to five kilograms of goods.

The bags are available for free with a Continente loyalty card from 26 July until stocks last and is limited to one unit per customer.

Customers can pick up the bags at the store or add them to the virtual cart on Continente Online, and the discount is automatically applied at the checkout.

Reusable Bags

Across all Continente stores, customers will be able to use these bags for fruit and vegetables.

Alternatively, customers can also bring their bags from home and use recycled paper cards in the store to label products after weighing.

The initiative is another example of promoting environmentally friendly behaviour and reminding everyone of what they can do for the planet, the retailer noted.

This latest innovation follows other measures that the retailer has implemented within its Strategy for the Responsible Use of Plastics.

Plastic Use

In 2020, Continente removed more than 4.2 thousand tonnes of virgin plastics from its operations.

This value represents a growth of 90% compared to the 2.2 thousand tonnes/year announced by the company in April 2019.

In addition to eliminating virgin plastics, the brand also replaced 50 tonnes of plastic with low recyclability with other materials that are easier to recycle, such as PET.

Currently, 73% of private-label references in Continente stores are already 100% recyclable.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.