Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Continente Releases Weekly Personalised Brochures For Continente Card Holders

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Continente has launched personalised information flyers for loyal shoppers, as the Sonae-owned retailer looks for more creative ways to connect with its customers.

Launched in pilot mode in 2020, the personalised leaflets are now available to all families who subscribe to the Continente Card.

Personalised Shopping

A supporting marketing campaign explains how the system works – highlighting only the products that each customer purchases regularly, depicting a personalised Contintente store.

By scanning a QR code, available on all campaign materials, customers can access their own personalised flyer provided they have the Continente Card app installed, on which the information is permanently available (and is updated weekly).

Continente's personalised flyers were honoured last month at the Modern Retail Awards, in the Best Personalisation Strategy category.

Last November, the flyer concept received the 'Gold' award in the Efficacy Awards, in the category of 'Distribution and Restaurants'.

Data Capture And Artificial Intelligence

The personalised element of this service is achieved through the processing of data captured via the Continente Card, as well as the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning methodologies.

The data includes information related to customer purchases, product-level information, and the relationship between the customer and each product, resulting in a combination of hundreds of variables.

The main advantages of personalisation include a more organised shopping experience and the added possibility of savings, adapted to the real needs of each customer, the retailer said.

Read More: Continente Named 'Cheapest' Online Supermarket In Portugal: Study

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Ocado Retail First-Quarter Results – What the Analysts Said
2
Retail

Dollar General Forecasts Full-Year Net Sales Above Estimates
3
Retail

New Study Claims 'Serious Deficiencies' In Nutri-Score System
4
Retail

French Growth Holding Up, But Ukraine Crisis Hits Consumer Confidence: INSEE
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com