Continente Releases Weekly Personalised Brochures For Continente Card Holders

Continente has launched personalised information flyers for loyal shoppers, as the Sonae-owned retailer looks for more creative ways to connect with its customers.

Launched in pilot mode in 2020, the personalised leaflets are now available to all families who subscribe to the Continente Card.

Personalised Shopping

A supporting marketing campaign explains how the system works – highlighting only the products that each customer purchases regularly, depicting a personalised Contintente store.

By scanning a QR code, available on all campaign materials, customers can access their own personalised flyer provided they have the Continente Card app installed, on which the information is permanently available (and is updated weekly).

Continente's personalised flyers were honoured last month at the Modern Retail Awards, in the Best Personalisation Strategy category.

Last November, the flyer concept received the 'Gold' award in the Efficacy Awards, in the category of 'Distribution and Restaurants'.

Data Capture And Artificial Intelligence

The personalised element of this service is achieved through the processing of data captured via the Continente Card, as well as the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning methodologies.

The data includes information related to customer purchases, product-level information, and the relationship between the customer and each product, resulting in a combination of hundreds of variables.

The main advantages of personalisation include a more organised shopping experience and the added possibility of savings, adapted to the real needs of each customer, the retailer said.

