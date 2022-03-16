Continente Named 'Cheapest' Online Supermarket In Portugal: Study

Continente has been named the cheapest online supermarket in mainland Portugal, according to a study conducted by Deco Proteste.

Over the course of 74 days, the Portuguese consumers’ association monitored the prices of a basket of more than 200 items across 11 major grocery retailers’ online stores.

Continente was identified as the 'cheapest' for 58 out of the 74 days and Pingo Doce was the 'most convenient' for 20 days, while Auchan offered the 'cheapest' prices for four of the days.

The online shops of Minipreço and Froiz are in a second price bracket, i.e. their shopping baskets are 3% to 10% more expensive than those of the cheapest online supermarkets.

On the other hand, El Corte Inglés and SPAR were the most expensive online supermarkets, charging 11% to 19% higher prices than the cheapest supermarket, depending on the day.

Study Period

The study was conducted in the period from 20 December 2021 to 3 March 2022 and included the following supermarket banners: Apolónia, Auchan, Comuniti, Continente, E.Leclerc, El Corte Inglés, Intermarché, Froiz, Minipreço, Pingo Doce and SPAR.

The shopping basket consisted of groceries, fruit, vegetables, meat, fish, dairy products, drinks, frozen products, personal hygiene and household cleaning products – including products from the best-selling manufacturers’ brands – and the supermarket chains’ own or exclusive brands.

For calculation purposes, the study factored in only online supermarkets that have at least 70% of products in the typical shopping basket used in the study.

Delivery costs were not included in the calculations, nor were card or coupon discounts, or promotions conditional on the purchase of other products.

