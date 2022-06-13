Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Coop 365discount Opens Flagship Store

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Danish retailer Coop has opened a flagship outlet of its Coop 365discount chain in a central location in Brygge.

The new store, located at Njalsgade 13, is managed by partner and store manager Carina Kjeldsen.

Previously, the location housed a Fakta outlet.

Brygge Store

The store features a brighter, clearer and more modern version, with new refrigeration and freezing systems, which means an increased range of cold drinks and food solutions.

It also features electronic shelf fronts that minimise the risk of price errors, Scan & Pay to bypass the checkout line, and digital screens in the store and windows instead of traditional signs on paper.

"We believe that there is a great need in the area for a fresh store with fixed low discount prices and a larger assortment, especially within fruit and vegetables, organic and freshly baked bread," added Janus Græsbøll Højgaard, concept and development director at Coop 365discount.

Read More: Coop Denmark Sees Profits Down In 2021, Cites Tough Comparatives

Coop 365discount

Over the past six months, Coop 365discount has opened more than 70 stores throughout Denmark.

By the end of the year, the retailer plans to open another 100.

Chain director of Coop 365discount, Thomas Nielsen, said."We are currently opening four new stores every week, and we experience the timing as perfect for a new chain that has the lowest prices at the top of its agenda."

Last month, Dagbladet Politiken published a major test of the prices of 10 of the largest players in Denmark among chains and online, which showed that the retailer's discount arm is the cheapest of all chains.

The Think Consumer Council, an independent member organisation, also published a study in May on organic prices, which showed that Coop 365discount is the cheapest.

Lastly, Coop 365discount also won the daily newspaper BT's big price test.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Carrefour Polska To Recycle Nescafé Dolce Gusto Coffee Capsules
2
Retail

Finland's Stora Enso Raises Full-Year Profit Outlook
3
Retail

Co-op And Microsoft Launch New Platform To Tackle Food Waste
4
Retail

UK's Johnson Warns Against Pushing Food Prices Up With New Taxes
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com