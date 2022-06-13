Coop 365discount Opens Flagship Store

Danish retailer Coop has opened a flagship outlet of its Coop 365discount chain in a central location in Brygge.

The new store, located at Njalsgade 13, is managed by partner and store manager Carina Kjeldsen.

Previously, the location housed a Fakta outlet.

Brygge Store

The store features a brighter, clearer and more modern version, with new refrigeration and freezing systems, which means an increased range of cold drinks and food solutions.

It also features electronic shelf fronts that minimise the risk of price errors, Scan & Pay to bypass the checkout line, and digital screens in the store and windows instead of traditional signs on paper.

"We believe that there is a great need in the area for a fresh store with fixed low discount prices and a larger assortment, especially within fruit and vegetables, organic and freshly baked bread," added Janus Græsbøll Højgaard, concept and development director at Coop 365discount.

Read More: Coop Denmark Sees Profits Down In 2021, Cites Tough Comparatives

Coop 365discount

Over the past six months, Coop 365discount has opened more than 70 stores throughout Denmark.

By the end of the year, the retailer plans to open another 100.

Chain director of Coop 365discount, Thomas Nielsen, said."We are currently opening four new stores every week, and we experience the timing as perfect for a new chain that has the lowest prices at the top of its agenda."

Last month, Dagbladet Politiken published a major test of the prices of 10 of the largest players in Denmark among chains and online, which showed that the retailer's discount arm is the cheapest of all chains.

The Think Consumer Council, an independent member organisation, also published a study in May on organic prices, which showed that Coop 365discount is the cheapest.

Lastly, Coop 365discount also won the daily newspaper BT's big price test.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.