Coop Alleanza 3.0 Divests Real Estate Portfolio For €50m

Coop Alleanza 3.0, the largest of the consumer cooperatives in the Coop Italia network, has sold a portfolio worth €50 million to Real Estate Spv Project 2203, a real estate securitisation vehicle.

The portfolio is made up of properties mainly intended for retail use, units in shopping centres, supermarkets, neighbourhood shops and, on a residual basis, the tertiary and logistics sectors.

The properties are mainly located in the Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Puglia regions and are largely leased to several tenants, with an occupancy rate of nearly 96%.

Strategic Plan

The move is part of the cooperative's 2023/2027 Strategic Plan, which has earmarked the divestment of non-core real estate assets in order to strengthen equity and financial soundness.

In recent years, president Mario Cifello and general manager Milva Carletti have conducted a corporate rationalisation process, including the sale of part of the network (the latest being 54 stores in Rome to Gabrielli) and assignment to affiliates (Radenza in Sicily and Gdm in Campania), along with the disposal of assets.

Coop Alleanza 3.0

Coop Alleanza 3.0 is the largest Italian consumer cooperative by number of stores (400 outlets), members (over 2.3 million) and turnover (€4.15 billion as of 2022).

It closed its most recent financial year with a net loss of €132 million, due to measures to offset inflation, as well as the implementation of a €40 million investment to support its expansion plan.

Coop Alleanza 3,0 is also a shareholder in IGD Siiq, a developer and manager of shopping centres in Italy, which also boasts an important presence in the retail distribution in Romania. Coop has a 40.92% stake in the business.