Coop Alleanza 3.0 Targets €1.6bn Sales In 2024

Coop Alleanza 3.0, the largest member of the Coop Italia network, is targeting €1.6 billion in sales by 2024, as it expands its presence in southern Italy.

According to Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore, the group is increasing its focus on its franchise network, with the number of stores operated by local partners progressively set to grow in the next couple of years, reaching 550 in 2024 from the current 484.

Coop Alleanza 3.0 expects to post sales of more than €1.4 billion in 2022, almost double the €797 million it recorded last year.

Locally-Rooted Businesses

The cooperative’s partners include four locally rooted companies – Gruppo AZ in Calabria, which operates 39 stores; Tatò Paride in Puglia and Basilicata, which has 144 stores in its network; Le Due Sicilie in Campania, which boasts 34 stores, of which 25 are directly owned and nine are affiliate storesm, and Fdm Gruppo Radenza in Sicily, which encompasses 306 stores, of which 40 are directly owned and 266 are franchisees.

The retailer said that it plans to expand its sales network in Campania over the coming months, while in the other regions the growth will be at a slightly slower pace.

Each master franchisee has its own distribution centre supplying the store network, with the latest addition being one opened this spring by Le Due Sicilie in Campania.

Coop Alleanza 3.0 said that it has has seen continued sales growth from its franchised stores, growing by 15%, from €693 million in 2020 to €797 million last year.

