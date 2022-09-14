Coop Denmark Unites Retail Chains In Major Business Simplification Move

Coop Denmark is bringing some of its biggest retail chains together under unified banners, as it seeks to become "more efficient, simpler and cheaper for customers," according to managing director Kræn Østergård Nielsen.

The group's SuperBrugsen and Kvickly will henceforth be operated as one unified chain, with Kenneth Holmen Pedersen, currently director of SuperBrugsen, appointed director of the combined business.

With a total turnover of DKK 25 billion (€3.36 billion), it will be Denmark's largest supermarket chain.

The two retailers will operate under separate banners for the time being, before being fully unified into one chain in the near future.

'Continue To Lead'

"The goal is that we not only become the biggest, but also continue to be a leader in terms of quality, innovation and responsibility," Nielsen continued. "Also, that we are the industry's most attractive place to make a career."

Elsewhere, as part of the simplification process, Coop is also bringing together its discount banners Coop 365discount and Fakta, under one unified banner, Coop 365discount.

By the end of the year, all 350 discount stores operated by the firm will trade under the Coop 365discount banner.

Sales Surge At Coop 365discount

According to Nielsen, the past year has see sales surge at Coop 365discount, which has delivered growth "far better" than all other chains.

"Over the coming years, it will be expanded further, so that within a foreseeable number of years we expect to have at least 400 stores in the chain," he added.

The group's Irma and Dagli'Brugsen banners will continue to operate unchanged.

