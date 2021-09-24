Coop Denmark To Offer Reductions On International Food Waste Day

Published on Sep 24 2021 7:38 AM in Retail tagged: Coop / Coop Denmark / food waste / International Food Waste Day

Coop Denmark is set to mark International Food Waste Day on September 29th by offering foods with a short shelf life at a discount in its Kvickly and SuperBrugsen stores, as part of a 'Happy Hour' promotion.

From 7pm until closing time, all foods with a short shelf life will be reduced by an additional 50%, the retailer said.

The items will carry a yellow sticker to attract shoppers looking for a bargain.

Happy Hour In Kvickly And SuperBrugsen

"With the Happy Hour, we want to make it extra attractive for shoppers to put food with a short shelf life in their basket," commented Kvickly chain director, Torben B. Andersen. "We hope that with Happy Hour we will create a couple of new food waste enthusiasts, so that in the future we can completely avoid food waste. "

Andersen added that many of the goods can be frozen if you can not get them eaten before the expiration date.

The initiative is part of a wider goal by the retailer, that by 2025 no food will be wasted at Coop Denmark.

This is what both Coop and the customers expect, according to SuperBrugsen's chain director, Jesper Gottschalck Bjerring.

"Food waste scores high when we ask consumers what challenges the grocery trade must make an extra effort to solve," he said. "We agree. It makes no sense to throw food out. That's why we are constantly working to find new ways to minimise food waste, and now we are trying Happy Hour and offering even lower prices."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.