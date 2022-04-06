Coop Norway Appoints New Head Of Obs Hypermarket Chain

Retailer Coop Norway has appointed Lars Midttun as the new chain director for its hypermarket chain Obs.

Midttun previously held a role at IKEA Norway, where he was responsible for all the department stores across the country.

He will take up the position at the beginning of August.

Lars Midttun

Lars Midttun has a university degree in retail and has both national and international experience from IKEA, where he served as CEO of IKEA in Finland and assistant country manager for IKEA in the US.

Midttun also has experience as a warehouse manager, sales manager, and operations manager in Gresvig.

Håvard Jensen, executive vice president of Coop Norway, welcomed Midttun to the team and added, "He has a solid background and experience, and comes to Coop with a lot of exciting expertise that we are guaranteed to benefit from in a future where customers increase their expectations at a good price, large selection and sustainable solutions.

"After a good and comprehensive process, we have succeeded in landing what we believe is an ideal candidate to lead the work with Obs further towards new exciting goals."

Commenting on his new role, Midttun said, "It is with great pleasure that I look forward to becoming part of the Coop family. I love retail, and most of all when we can combine large volumes, space and inspiration. Obs has a strong position with the Norwegian consumer and has profiled itself well in recent years through the 'art of acting smart'.

"At the same time, we know that the customer's shopping pattern and preferences are constantly changing, and I look forward to helping to further enhance inspiring and smart shopping experiences for our customers."

