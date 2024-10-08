Coop Norway Tests Bag Dispenser To Curb Use Of Plastic Bags

Coop Norway has introduced bag dispensers at its Obs Haugenstua store as part of a pilot project to reduce the use of plastic bags.

The retailer added that it has installed six dispensers at the self-service checkouts in the store.

Shoppers need to register their purchase of plastic bags for NOK 5.50 before receiving the bag via the dispenser.

Through this initiative, Coop Norway hopes to make customers more aware of their plastic bag consumption as well as reduce waste.

Communications director at Coop Norway, Harald Kristiansen stated, "We hope and believe that increased awareness of plastic bag use will help customers to remember the alternatives to plastic bags."

ADVERTISEMENT

Plastic Bag Prices

Earlier this year, plastic bag prices in Norway increased to NOK 5.50.

The retailer added that not all customers remember to scan the plastic bags they take with them.

Kristiansen added, "We don't have exact figures, but we see a clear difference between the number of bags we buy and what is actually sold. The vast majority of customers are conscientious, but sometimes people bring more bags than they need or fail to pay for them.

"Some bags also go missing because we have been generous when customers need an extra one. That's why we now want to test this new solution."

ADVERTISEMENT

The bag dispenser will ensure that the plastic bags are paid for and help in reducing its use, according to Coop Norway.

Plastic Use

The retail group aims to help shoppers use a maximum of 40 plastic bags per person per year by 2025, in line with national targets and its commitment as a member of Handelens Miljøfond.

Kristiansen explained, "We want to create more awareness of plastic bag use. According to calculations made by Handelens Miljøfond, if all households cut out one plastic bag a week until Christmas, we will reach the target and the EU requirement of 40 bags per inhabitant per year."

The Norwegian Retailers‘ Environment Fund, a joint initiative by retailers to solve environmental problems associated with plastic, receives NOK 3 from each plastic bag sold.

Coop has seen a 39% decrease in plastic bag sales this year compared to the same period two years ago when the retail price was NOK 3 per plastic bag.