Retail

Coop, OK Celebrate Milestone Of 100 Charging Stations In Denmark

By Robert McHugh
Energy company OK and retailer Coop have announced the first milestone in their collaboration, establishing charging stations at 100 locations across Denmark.

The charging stations have opened at outlets of Kvickly/SuperBrugsen, 365 discount and Dagli´Brugsen.

On June 16, the 100th charging station was put into use at Kvickly Nordborg in the municipality of Sønderborg, where two 75 kW fast chargers have been established.

During the next 20 months, Coop plans a further 350 charging points to be developed across Denmark.

E-Mobility

With its more than 670 gas stations, OK has the country's largest network of forecourts in Denmark and, with the Coop collaboration, it now also has the widest coverage in terms of e-mobility solutions.

Coop said all customers will be able to use the charging stations and there is no obligation to subscribe – the customer simply needs to download the OK app. In addition, at many of the charging stations, it will also be possible to use payment cards.

The agreement between OK and Coop came into force on 1 November 2021.

'Climate Strategy'

OK is investing a three-digit million sum in the agreement with Coop.

"We entered into the agreement as part of our climate strategy, where we want to be the most ambitious in our industry," said Kræn Østergård Nielsen, Coop Denmark CEO.

"This applies to our own operations, and it also applies to making it easier for our customers to reduce their climate impact."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh.

