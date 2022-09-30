Coop Sweden Expands Collaboration With Too Good To Go

Coop Sweden has expanded its partnership with Too Good To Go to include more stores offering the service.

The move follows a successful trial of the service in select Coop stores in the country.

The 'national collaboration' will allow more customers to buy food that is at risk of being wasted at a discounted price.

Through the Too Good To Go app, connected stores offer grocery bags that contain items nearing their best-before dates, have been sorted out, or are surplus and are at risk of being binned at the end of the day.

The boxes are sold at a discounted price and contribute to reduced food waste in stores, the retailer noted.

Sofia Edholm, head of Sweden at Too Good To Go said, "It feels fantastic to be able to expand our partnership with Coop Sweden and thus have the opportunity to reach customers all over the country and save even more food.

"In just a few months, we have saved tonnes of food together. The results are clear, together we make a difference."

Pilot

In the pilot phase, Coop Sweden introduced the service in 11 stores in Värmland, Stockholm and Gotland.

These stores have so far sold 9,415 food bags this year and customers have given high ratings to the service.

Maria Ytter, store manager of Coop Hagastaden, said, "We have been running for exactly one year saving food together. It has worked well from the start and is now part of our daily routine.

"You notice that it is spreading, people are talking about it. It's more fun for us too, that we can make something good out of what would otherwise be thrown away. It feels good in the stomach when we do everything we can to not waste food."

