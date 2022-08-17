Subscribe Login
Coop Sweden's Head Of Sustainability Steps Down

Coop Sweden has announced that its head of sustainability and quality, Charlotta Szczepanowski, has stepped down from the position.

She will join the board of aid organisation Vi-skogen as working chair and also take up a role at Kooperativa Förbundet (Swedish Co-operative Union) to work on strategic cooperative development, the retailer added.

Coop Sweden's head of strategy and business development, Per Magnusson, will step in as acting head of sustainability and quality alongside his current role until the appointment of a successor.

Szczepanowski will assume her new roles on 1 September 2022.

'More Sustainable Food Chain'

Coop Sweden CEO Marie Nygren stated, "Coop's sustainability work has gone from strength to strength in recent years. Together with her team, Charlotta has strengthened Coop's role in the area of ​​sustainability.

"In addition to the launch of the world-unique sustainability declaration, we have advanced our positions in areas such as animal husbandry, packaging materials, biodiversity, food waste and purchasing processes. This is important work to contribute to a more sustainable food chain."

"Charlotta has done a very good job for Coop and I am happy that she is staying at the cooperative's service. She will carry out important work at Vi-skogen and KF."

'We Have Pushed Boundaries'

Szczepanowski commented, "It has been rewarding to continue developing Coop's strong tradition in sustainability together with all colleagues. During my time at Coop, we have pushed boundaries to ensure a more sustainable food chain.

"I will continue to be part of the cooperation and look forward to the opportunity to take on my new assignments. We forest's work is extremely important to our members."

