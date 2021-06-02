Coop Switzerland Introduces Organic Ingredients For In-Store Coffee | ESM Magazine

Published on Jun 2 2021 9:29 AM in Retail tagged: Coop Switzerland / Naturaplan / Organic Coffee / Bio Suisse / Fairtrade Max Havelaar

Coop Switzerland has announced that it is switching to organic ingredients for coffee machines at its supermarkets and restaurants.

Coffee, milk, cream and sugar offered at its coffee machines are now Bio Suisse certified, and the move comes just before the reopening of the retailer’s restaurants and vending machines.

Coffee used by the retailer is both Fairtrade Max Havelaar and Bio Suisse certified. Other ingredients such as Swiss milk, coffee cream and sugar are from its organic own-brand Naturaplan.

The Range

Organic coffee offered in Coop Switzerland restaurants include the slow-roasted, Fairtrade Max Havelaar-certified Arabica-Robusta mixture.

It also includes the Classico variant, a coffee with the aroma of nuts and cocoa spice, and the roasted chocolate toffee flavoured Intenso organic coffee.

In the Coop supermarkets, the retailer offers Bio Suisse certified La Mocca coffee in two varieties: Bio La Mocca Crema and Bio La Mocca Espresso.

Sustainability

The retailer will offer reusable insulated cups for takeaway hot drinks in addition to new FSC-certified paper cups.

The reusable cup is available in all Coop restaurants, Coop Take it, Coop Pronto outlets, and select Coop supermarkets.

Coop Switzerland has been committed to organic farming for over 25 years with its own brand Naturaplan, which offers more than 2,700 products and is one of the largest organic store-brands in the country.

In 1993, Coop and Bio Suisse launched the first private-label organic product in the Swiss retail sector.