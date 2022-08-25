Coop Switzerland Launches New Digital Strategy

Coop Switzerland is set to launch a new digital strategy with the aim of responding to the needs of its customers, business partners, and employees in a more targeted way.

Commencing on 1 January 2023, the strategy will see the chain merge the areas of marketing and digital services and IT into one directorate at the level of the executive board.

Coop Switzerland Digitalisation

During the pandemic, the retailer developed a foundation in the digital world, that it now hopes to build on and align Coop with the future.

By merging the marketing and digital services and IT departments, Coop Switzerland is taking into account the development in digitalisation towards more agile and interdisciplinary teams.

The retailer hopes it will enable it to respond quickly and accurately to the constantly changing needs of customers, pick up on new trends earlier, and implement projects more efficiently.

'Digital And Customer'

As part of this realignment, there will also be a change in leadership, the company added.

Thomas Schwetje, previously head of marketing and digital services, will head the newly formed directorate 'digital and customer'.

With this appointment, he will rise to the executive board of Coop Switzerland as of 1 January 2023.

Reto Conrad, the current head of the existing directorate, will leave the retailer to take on a new position outside Coop.

Philipp Wyss, chief executive officer said, "I would like to sincerely thank Reto Conrad for his exceptionally high level of commitment, the targeted further development of his areas and for the successful cooperation over the past ten years. I wish him all the best and continued success."

Other new key positions will be filled internally wherever possible, the retailer noted and added that no job cuts are planned in connection with these changes.

