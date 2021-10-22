ESM Magazine

Coop Switzerland To Raise Minimum Wages In 2022

Published on Oct 22 2021 12:30 PM in Retail tagged: Coop Switzerland / Wage / Collective Labour Agreement

Coop Switzerland has announced that it is to raise lower incomes and minimum wages by a total of 0.8% in 2022.

In addition, Coop Switzerland and its social partners have agreed on a new Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) and extended it by four years.

The new contract, which will come into effect at the beginning of 2022, will cover around 37,000 employees from all over the country.

The new CLA will see the retailer significantly expanding the benefits it offers to employees.

The negotiations between Coop and the social partners were constructive and successful, the retailer noted.

The retailer posted a ‘stable profit’ of CHF539 million (€499.2 million) in its financial year 2020, with full-year group sales amounting to CHF30.2 billion (€28 billion).

Wage Hike

The minimum wage will be increased by CHF100 per month, while the reference wage for a two-year apprenticeship will go up by CHF50 per month.

All employees with a monthly salary of less than CHF 4,400 will receive a general wage increase of CHF 40, corresponding to approximately 1% wage increase for the lower wages.

Wages above this amount will be adjusted individually, Coop Switzerland added.

The social partners Commercial Association Switzerland, Syna, OCST, and the Association of Employees Coop (VdAC) welcomed this wage increase by Coop.

In addition, the retailer will offer a flat rate of 18 weeks maternity leave at 100% of the regular gross wage instead of the statutory 14 weeks maternity leave.

Employees who are on call will receive increased on-call compensation.

The company also agreed on various future-oriented measures related to equality and training.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

