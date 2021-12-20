Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Couche-Tard Acquires 17 Convenience Stores From Slidell Oil

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Couche-Tard has entered into an agreement with Slidell Oil Company and related entities to acquire 17 convenience stores operating under the Purple Cow banner and 23 wholesale fuels accounts across three southeastern states in the US.

The acquisition, which closed on 16 December 2021, includes assets and accounts owned and operated by Slidell Oil Company of Slidell, Louisiana

Slidell Oil

Slidell Oil's principal owners are brothers Keith and Brian Baker, third-generation owners who have managed the company since the early 2000s.

The company traces its roots back to the 1940s and has a proud history in both the convenience retail and wholesale fuels business, primarily in Louisiana and Alabama.

The Slidell Oil assets will complement the existing Circle K portfolio in the region.

On the fuel side, the wholesale accounts will further complement Circle K's wholesale fuels business.

Alex Miller, executive vice-president of operations at Couche-Tard North America, said, "We are very pleased to add Slidell Oil's high-quality locations and fuelling assets to our growing footprint along the Gulf Coast.

"As we expand our presence in the area, we look forward to bringing the Circle K experience to new customers and making their lives a little easier every day."

Couche-Tard

Couche-Tard is one of the leading names in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with close to 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel.

With its Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, and Ireland.

It also operates in Poland and Hong Kong SAR.

Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Carrefour Opens Its First Store In Gabon
2
Retail

Biedronka Opens Six New Stores Ahead Of Christmas
3
Retail

Esselunga Opens Its First Store In Vicenza
4
A-Brands

General Mills Doug Martin Chief Brand And Disruptive Growth Officer
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com