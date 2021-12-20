Couche-Tard Acquires 17 Convenience Stores From Slidell Oil

Couche-Tard has entered into an agreement with Slidell Oil Company and related entities to acquire 17 convenience stores operating under the Purple Cow banner and 23 wholesale fuels accounts across three southeastern states in the US.

The acquisition, which closed on 16 December 2021, includes assets and accounts owned and operated by Slidell Oil Company of Slidell, Louisiana

Slidell Oil

Slidell Oil's principal owners are brothers Keith and Brian Baker, third-generation owners who have managed the company since the early 2000s.

The company traces its roots back to the 1940s and has a proud history in both the convenience retail and wholesale fuels business, primarily in Louisiana and Alabama.

The Slidell Oil assets will complement the existing Circle K portfolio in the region.

On the fuel side, the wholesale accounts will further complement Circle K's wholesale fuels business.

Alex Miller, executive vice-president of operations at Couche-Tard North America, said, "We are very pleased to add Slidell Oil's high-quality locations and fuelling assets to our growing footprint along the Gulf Coast.

"As we expand our presence in the area, we look forward to bringing the Circle K experience to new customers and making their lives a little easier every day."

Couche-Tard

Couche-Tard is one of the leading names in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with close to 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel.

With its Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, and Ireland.

It also operates in Poland and Hong Kong SAR.

Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

