Retail

Covirán Makes Products Healthier To Help Fight Obesity

By Branislav Pekic
Spanish cooperative Covirán has completed the reformulation of 176 private-label products to offer healthier options and fight obesity.

This aligns with the Spanish Ministry of Health’s Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity Prevention Strategy (NAOS).

Key changes include the reduction of sugar, salt, and saturated fat by 10% across various product categories, including sugary drinks, pastries, dairy products, sauces, breads, fruit juices, meats, snacks and cookies.

The president of Covirán, José Antonio Benito Díaz, highlighted the cooperative’s dedication to promoting healthy eating habits and tackling the growing concern over obesity.

Benito Díaz also emphasised creating more awareness, especially for children, on healthy choices and the importance of physical activity.

The Covirán Foundation actively promotes healthy lifestyles through campaigns, workshops, and supporting youth sports.

Additionally, Covirán adheres to the Food Advertising Self-Regulation Code (PAOS) to combat childhood obesity – an increasing problem in Spain, particularly among six- to nine-year-olds.

Four New Stores Opened In January

Elsewhere, Covirán kicked off 2024 with the launch of four new supermarkets across Spain in January. The new location is in San Martín de Unx (Navarra), and the other three locations are in Moriles (Córdoba) and Berga and Sabadell (Barcelona).

The new-store openings have increased Covirán’s sales space by 754 square metres. Many of these openings involve existing Covirán partners, ensuring customer base retention and a smooth transition for new-store ownership structures.

Last year, the Spanish cooperative retailer opened 92 shops in Spain and Portugal, creating more than 300 jobs.

The opening of these new shops added almost 15,000 square metres of sales area to Covirán’s existing store estate.

