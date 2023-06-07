Covirán Opens Seven New Stores In Spain In May

Spanish retail cooperative Covirán opened seven new supermarkets in its home market in May of this year, increasing its sales area by 1,049 square metres.

Two of the openings were in Andalusia, two in Cantabria, one each in Galicia, Catalonia and Aragon.

The new stores are located in Sabadell near Barcelona (130 square metre); Roquetas del Mar in Almería (100 square metres); Ourense (170 square metres); Fuengirola in Malaga (195 square metres); Santander (180 square metres); Solares Santander (184 square metres); and Zaragoza (88 square metres).

The franchise proximity supermarket model has proven to be a success with small independent retailers, with Covirán offering a solution that guarantees profitability, while at the same time betting on quality, sustainability and permanent innovation.

Covirán currently has around 2,404 independent retail partners.

Waste Reduction

Meanwhile, Covirán said it generated 18.9% less waste in 2022 than the previous year, managing to recycle 56% of the waste produced in its daily activity.

Last year, 1,467 tonnes were recovered, of which 875 were cardboard, 165 plastic and 388 pallets.

The digitalisation process of store management and administrative tasks has led to significant paper savings.

The publication of brochures and posters in supermarkets has been reduced by 20%, while the use of e-invoices has been extended to all operations with suppliers.

Covirán maintained its commitment to reuse meat waste (25.9 tonnes), batteries (2.9) and used oil (0.27%).

The cooperative has also taken steps to replace traditional lighting with more efficient and sustainable lighting to reduce costs.