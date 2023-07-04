Covirán Reports 9% Gross Sales Growth To €1.8bn In 2022

Spanish cooperative Covirán has reported gross sales of €1.78 billion in its financial year 2022, registering an annual increase of 8.6%.

The bulk, or €1.57 billion, came from operations in Spain, while the remaining €213.8 million (+7%) relate to sales in neighbouring Portugal.

According to the annual accounts, approved by Covirán's general assembly, net turnover grew 5.23%, while EBITDA amounted to €10.02 million (+27.98%).

Total assets stood at €227.5 million (+4.24% year-on-year), while net profit amounted to €1.02 million.

Investments grew 2.86% on the previous year, mainly due to the refurbishment and improvement of the logistics platforms, technological innovations and the expansion of the photovoltaic plant at Coviran’s head quarters.

CEO, José Antonio Benito, highlighted that 2022 was marked by the "good results obtained and the effort to contain inflation through efficiency and optimisation of resources in the face of reduced margins and profitability for the benefit of its partners and customers."

Annual Highlights

The supermarket cooperative ended 2022 with 2,294 independent retail members and 2,730 supermarkets, of which 2,488 in Spain and 282 in Portugal.

Covirán maintained its second place in Spain by number of establishments, the fourth in Portugal, consolidating its position in both countries.

In the proximity channel, Covirán supermarkets are leaders in Spain and second in Portugal.

In 308 Spanish municipalities with less than 10,000 inhabitants, Covirán supermarkets are the only choice for consumers.

The cooperative continued to strengthen its logistics network, ending the year with 26 directly-owned platforms, including three in Portugal, with 442,118 square metres of sales floor space, in addition to four external platforms.

Covirán continued to work on improving the quality of the assortment and reformulating the composition of its brand products to make them healthier and collaborating with local suppliers to offer a wide range of quality fresh products.

The cooperative currently works with 2,274 suppliers in Spain and Portugal from whom it purchased goods worth €548 million.