Czech Retailer Albert Expands Rollout Of Digital Price Tags

Published on Sep 1 2021 12:58 PM in Retail tagged: Czech Republic / Albert / Ahold Delhaize / Electronic Receipts

Czech retailer Albert has announced plans to introduce digital price tags in another ten stores by the end of the year. 

The company has already installed more than half a million electronic price tags in its stores throughout the Czech Republic in a bid to save paper.

Out of this total, the retailer installed almost 300,000 electronic tags in its stores throughout the country over the past year.

Fresh assortment, such as pastries, fruit and vegetables, feature these price tags along with other categories, such as cosmetics, cleaning and washing products, and select coffee, tea, baby food, biscuits and cereal brands.

Tomáš Kořínek, project manager of digital price tags for Albert stores, added, "Selected city supermarkets, for example in Florence in Prague or Jesenice, have electronic price tags for the vast majority of products."

Food Waste Prevention

In addition to saving tonnes of paper used in labels, digital price tags can also be used to offer discounts on perishable items before closing hours to prevent food waste.

"In selected stores, we reduce the price of bread by 50% two hours before closing time in order to prevent it being wasted. The discount will be written down in a moment, and the customer can decide according to the new price," Kořínek explained.

Last year, Albert introduced the option to print a simplified EET receipt for customers in a bid to reduce the use of thermal paper.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

