Dagrofa Names Martin Wiesener As New IT Director

Danish food retailer Dagrofa has announced the appointment of Martin Wiesener as its new IT director, effective 1 August 2023.

He will be responsible for contributing to the further development and implementation of the company's 'FremgangSammen' strategy.

Commenting on the appointment, Wiesener said, "I look forward to contributing to the collaboration in Dagrofa, which is in the midst of an ambitious strategy, where the interaction between a professional board of directors, a forward-looking group management and not least the many talented employees is crucial [...]"

Wiesener brings extensive experience, having served as CEO of EDC Gruppen, EVP of digital and business development at Alka Forsikring, and the CIO of Falck.

'Solid Experience In IT'

Chief financial officer of Dagrofa, Thomas Børner commented, "Martin comes with highly relevant and solid experience in IT and management and is well equipped to further develop and strengthen our IT organisation together with our employees for the benefit of merchants and customers."

Wiesener succeeds Sune Vorre, who has decided to step down from the position after 10 years.

Vorre commented, "It has been a great and exciting task to ensure robust and dynamic IT support for a business as complex as Dagrofa's with both retail and food service, with large warehouse and logistics functions and with sales both through our own stores and through independent grocers.

"I am proud of the results we have achieved and of having contributed to the continued positive development of Dagrofa and wish the company all the best for the future."

Dagrofa operates the grocery chains MENY, SPAR, Min Købmand and Let-Køb, as well as Dagrofa Foodservice and Dagrofa Logistik.

