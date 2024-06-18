SPAR International Elects Dominic Hall As New President

SPAR International has elected Dominic Hall, the joint managing director of James Hall & Co. Ltd in the United Kingdom, as its new president.

Hall is an accomplished professional, having worked in James Hall & Co. Ltd family business since 1999. He represents the fifth generation of the Hall family, SPAR noted.

He has served as a board member of SPAR UK Food Distributors Ltd since 2007, took up the role of the chair of the National Guild of SPAR UK in 2011, and became a member of the supervisory board of SPAR International in 2017.

'Proud History Of Grocery Retailing'

Commenting on his election, Dominic Hall, said, “SPAR is an internationally renowned organisation and I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with the board and SPAR country organisations to collectively grow and develop the SPAR brand.

“SPAR has a proud history of grocery retailing and as we move forward, I am committed to building on this legacy and driving growth. Together, we will continue to meet the evolving needs of our shoppers and make a positive impact on local communities around the world. I take this opportunity to thank my fellow board members for their trust and this appointment.”

Recently, SPAR Group, South Africa's second-biggest grocery group, said it found a buyer for its loss-making Polish business and expects cost savings and IT system enhancements to improve profitability going forward.

SPAR bought a controlling stake in Polish deli and supermarket chain Piotr i Pawel group in 2019 and the business was put up for sale last September.