Danish Retailer Bilka Announces Network Overhaul Plans

Danish retailer Bilka, which is owned by Salling Group, has announced plans to overhaul its 19 hypermarkets across the country, under which it plans to 'revisit the whole customer journey'.

The first store to adopt the new 'Bilka Future' identity is its hypermarket in Tilst og Horsens, which features a completely revamped interior, set across five different shopping areas, and additional 3,000 SKUs.

Announcing the rollout, Bilka said that the store will act as a testing ground for the Bilka Future concept, with the positive features rolled out to further stores, and other aspects refined before full rollout.

'Rethink Our Strategy'

"Our most important task at Bilka is to be current for our customers - anywhere at any time," commented Mark H. Nielsen, CEO of Bilka.

"For that reason, it is only natural that we rethink our strategy and set the direction for the next few years with a good customer experience in mind."

The decision to revamp its hypermarkets follows on from the retailer 'adding an extra layer' to its online offer with its BilkaToGo home delivery service, as it seeks to "create an even better experience for our customers when they shop at Bilka," according to Nielsen.

New Departments

Among the new shopping areas at the store is a comprehensive 'World Food' department, featuring more than 600 SKUs, and specialties from Mexico, Asia and the Middle East; a 'Health' department, which will feature a range of exclusive new brands, the retailer said; and dedicated 'Pet Food' and 'Household Electrical' departments.

The fifth category, 'Trend/Occasion', will feature a range of home and party items, it added.

"It is a well-known fact that many customers come from far and wide to visit Bilka," Nielsen added. "Therefore, our important task is to ensure that customers get an experience every single time."