Denmark's Salling Group Unveils New BilkaToGo Delivery Service

Danish retailer Salling Group has announced the rollout of a new delivery service operating under its Bilka chain, through which shoppers will be able to select from a range of 30,000 products.

The new BilkaToGo delivery service was developed by the retailer in association with 3F Transport, and is commenced deliveries from 15 August from stores in Skalborg, Tilst, Vejle, Odense, Hundige and Ishøj, with more to follow.

It follows on from the previous launch of BilkaToGo as a click-and-collect service available from Bilka stores.

Regional Presence

"By utilising our locations across the country, we can benefit from our already large regional presence," commented Mark Nielsen, Bilka director.

"Instead of a few large central warehouses, we have the Bilka hypermarkets as an ideal match – partly because of the size of the stores, and the fact that they offer the market's largest selection with sharp prices, but especially because we have a well-oiled ToGo machine, where skilled colleagues have solid experience in picking and packing. Now we are adding a new layer of delivery, and look forward to servicing customers in a completely new way."

The retailer said that it has been 'thoroughly testing' the new concept over the past few months, and plans to 'continually adjust and optimise' the service for customers' benefit.

Agreement With 3F Transport

Last week, Salling Group announced it had reached a collective agreement with 3F Transport to offer the service.

"We are happy that we have succeeded in making an agreement with Salling Group that ensures good conditions for all employees," commented Jan Villadsen, chairman of 3F Transport. "We have had a good and constructive dialogue with the Salling Group."