DekaMarkt Parent Announces Management Changes

Published on May 5 2021 10:17 AM in Retail tagged: Management / World News / DekaMarkt / Dirk / Detailresult Groep

Detailresult Groep (DRG), the parent company of supermarket chains DekaMarkt and Dirk, has announced that the operational and commercial management of the two banners will no longer take place centrally.

The decision is aimed at strengthening both retail formats and position them for future growth.

The Dutch retailer added that DRG chief executive Albert Voogd will leave the company on 1 July.

Elsewhere, finance chief Bart Oprel will take over as the sole director of DRG.

'Solid Foundation'

Cees van Rijn, chairman of the supervisory board, said, "Under Albert Voogd's leadership great strides were made in sharpening the focus of both formats: discount for Dirk and full-service for DekaMarkt.

"We are grateful for the contribution he has made to the growth and development of the company over the past two years, with which he has laid a solid foundation for the future."

Management Changes

The company expects to operate more sharply and respond more quickly to changes in the market with these management changes.

Direct management will also allow DekaMarkt and Dirk to set their own course in terms of assortment management and pricing and create a more distinctive identity.

The company expects to implement these changes in the summer of this year.

DRG was set up in 2008 with the merger of two family businesses, and the organisation was able to benefit from significant economies of scale and synergy.

© 2021 European Supermarket MagazineArticle by Dayeeta Das.

