Retail

Delhaize Announced Departure Of CFO Hadewych Vermunt

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Belgian retailer Delhaize has announced that Hadewych Vermunt, its chief financial officer, is set to leave the business in June 2024.

Commenting on Vermunt's impending departure, Xavier Piesvaux, Delhaize CEO, said, “On behalf of Delhaize, I would like to thank Hadewych for her commitment and contribution to our results in recent years. I also wish her every success in her new challenge."

Management Committee

As a result of her departure, the Ahold Delhaize-owned retailer announced that a number of responsibilities in its management committee are 'being shifted with a view to maximum efficiency'.

Chloë Thoelen, who until recently has held the position of SVP strategy, e-commerce, data and business development at the retailer, has been named its new CFO, while also remaining responsible for strategy – her new job title is chief finance and strategy officer.

Elsewhere, Sébastien Cools, CIO Delhaize, will also take responsibility for e-commerce and data tech in addition to his current position, while Raffael Li Preti, until now SVP retail operations, has been named SVP of sales operations.

The rest of the management committee comprises Xavier Piesvaux as CEO, Illya Van den Borre serving as SVP of human resources and corporate affairs, Alexandros Boussis as SVP of commerce and marketing, Johan Ideler as SVP of logistics and upply chain, and Fatma Keskin as VP of legal, quality and compliance.

'Implementing Our Strategy'

“I am really looking forward to further implementing our strategy with this management committee and placing the experience of our employees and our customers more centrally than ever," Piesvaux added.

"Thanks to these adjustments in our organisation, we are even stronger to consolidate Delhaize's position as an essential player in the retail market in Belgium and Luxembourg,"

