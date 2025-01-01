52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Delhaize

Ahold Delhaize Sees Sales Up 4.5% In European Operations In H1

Ahold Delhaize Reassures Investors With Cost Cuts

Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize has reported a stronger than expected fourth-quarter operating margin and said it will maintain 'a relentless focus on cos...

Delhaize Belgium Confirms Final Guidance Measures For Employees

Belgian retailer Delhaize has confirmed the final guidance measures applicable to the employees of the 128 supermarkets during the transition to an indepen...

