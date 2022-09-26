Delhaize Belgium Launches New Vegetarian Range

Delhaize Belgium has expanded its plant-based range with the launch of a new line of vegetarian products.

The most recent launch includes a partnership with Belgian brand 'La Fille du Boucher', that offers vegetarian ready-to-eat meals with a Nutri-Score rating of A or B.

La Fille Du Boucher

Auriane Borremans, the daughter and granddaughter of traditional butchers and the founder of La Fille du Boucher, seeks to make plant-based cooking accessible to food lovers.

Borremans went to Italy to study and immersed herself in the story of alternative proteins before starting her own brand.

"I am convinced that the vegetarian diet is too stigmatised and considered bland and lacking in taste. I want to change this with 'La Fille du Boucher' and Delhaize can play a big role in this," she added.

Plant-Based At Delhaize

Borremans, who does not describe herself as an activist but as an ambitious person, wants to bring about change by inspiring people with her vegetarian recipes.

She has put together four vegetarian dishes that are to be sold exclusively at Delhaize Belgium, which include Tajine with vegetables and chickpeas, Tika massala with roasted cauliflower, Pasta pesto rosso and fried vegetables, and Wok with vegetables and soba noodles.

The four dishes are reheatable and presented in bowls. It will be available in almost all Delhaize supermarkets on the 'on the go' shelves at a recommended retail price of €5.99.

In the coming months, Delhaize will continue its efforts to further expand its plant-based range for flexitarians and ensure that the products are visible in stores.

