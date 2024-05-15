Delhaize Changes Name To 'Belhaize' To Highlight Commitment For Belgian Products

Belgian retailer Delhaize has temporarily changed its name to 'Belhaize' to highlight the importance of local products.

The month-long campaign marks its third edition this year, demonstrating Delhaize's continued commitment to Belgian products, sustainability and support for the local economy, the company noted.

Delhaize relies on approximately 1,600 Belgian suppliers, who source fruit, vegetables, milk, cheese, meat and other fresh products from farmers and growers.

This year's the retailer will focus on a campaign around the tag line 'Kies lokaal, kies Belhaize' (Choose local, choose Belhaize), which also indicates the upcoming elections.

Other highlights include large posters with images of local products next to slogans, such as 'Pluk de vruchten van ons beleid' (Reap the benefits of our policy), 'Dichter bij de burger' (Closer to the citizen), 'Voor een betere tomaatschappij' (For a better society), 'Het volkoren heeft gesproken' (The whole wheat has spoken), and more.

“We invite our customers to join us in celebrating the richness and quality of Belgian products,” added Xavier Piesvaux, CEO of Delhaize.

Annual Report

Parent company, Ahold Delhaize beat first-quarter core profit margin expectations and confirmed its guidance for 2024 earlier this month as improvements in its European performance offset modest declines in the United States, the group's main market.

The group reported a margin improvement of 0.3 percentage-point (pp) to 3.2% during the first quarter in Europe, while it declined 0.2 pp to 4.6% in the United States.

Elsewhere, the company has nominated Claude Sarrailh for the role of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia chief executive, subject to shareholder approval.

He will join as executive vice president at the start of September, and following approval by shareholders, he will join the management board on 1 October, as well as taking on the Europe and Indonesia position.