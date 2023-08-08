Delhaize Reveals Details Of First Stores To Be Taken Over By Independent Retailers

Belgian retailer Delhaize has revealed the first 15 stores that are set to be taken over by independent retailers, as part of its transition away from a company-owned model.

Stores in Ypres, Izegem, Knokke, Denderleeuw, Grimbergen, Ronse, Deurne, Wilrijk, Hankar, Mutsaard, Boondael, Flagey, Nivelles, Bouffioulx and Recogne are to transfer to independent operators in the coming weeks, reopening in October or November, the group said.

'An Important Step'

'This is an important step for our employees of our supermarkets, our new independent entrepreneurs, our customers and our suppliers,' Delhaize said in a statement. 'Together we will continue to build a sustainable future for the Delhaize brand.'

The Ahold Delhaize-owned retailer said that all the entrepreneurs have a 'passion for Delhaize', with five already operating other Delhaize supermarkets, five joining the business for the first time, and five comprised of existing employees at the retailer.

'Transition Premium'

The retailer added that all employees of the supermarkets involved will retain their positions, as well as their current wage and working conditions in accordance with a collective labour agreement.

In addition, each employee will receive a 'transition premium' of €1,500, with an additional €100 for each year of seniority within their role.

In March of this year, Delhaize announced plans to transition all of its 128 Belgian supermarkets operated under its own management into independent affiliated Delhaize supermarkets.

It said that the move would enable the business to better 'respond to market trends, evolving consumer behavior and the local environment in the future'.

The decision led to a series of worker protests across the country, amid fears of widespread job losses.

