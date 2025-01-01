52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Deliveroo

UK Food Delivery Firm Deliveroo To Exit Hong Kong

Deliveroo Reports First-Half Profit And Positive Cash Flow

British meal delivery company Deliveroo said it had achieved the twin milestones of profit and free cash flow in the six months to end-June as demand from...

UK's Co-op Launches Franchise Store With EG On The Move

Co-op UK has opened a store in Doncaster as part of a new franchise agreement with the petrol forecourt business, EG On The Move.

