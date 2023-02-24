Denmark's Dagrofa Acquires Jutland-Based LIVA Stormarked

Danish retailer Dagrofa has announced the acquisition of Jutland-based supermarket business LIVA Stormarked, as it seeks to bolster its 'FremgangSammen' strategy and expansion plan.

The LIVA Stormarked business comprises two stores in Kolding of around 2,000 square metres each, and are operated by Vivi Bro Gregersen and Michael Bro Christensen.

From 1 May, these stores will trade under Dagrofa's MENY banner.

"We stand on a strong foundation with our result in 2022 and are off to a good start in 2023," commented Tomas Pietrangeli, Dagrofa chief executive. "We are therefore continuing with our strategic ambitions, including a more aggressive expansion plan."

Further Expansion

Dagrofa currently operates more than 500 stores under the MENY, SPAR, Min Købmand and Let-Køb banners, and it has further growth in its sights, Pietrangeli added.

"Fortunately, there are still many places in Denmark where there is room for our chain formats, but we also want to make sure that these are financially sustainable," said Pietrangeli. "This is why we are working patiently and long-term with the expansion of our store network.”

LIVA Stormarked is already a customer of Dagrofa Logistik, the group's wholesale business.

With the addition of the two new stores, the number of MENY outlets nationwide will increase to 114.

"With our FremgangSammen strategy, we want to be even broader and more locally rooted, and it is therefore fantastic to expand our store network with a local supermarket chain that has flourished in Kolding," said Pietrangeli.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.