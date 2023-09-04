Dia Boosts Promotional Offer To Help Shoppers Save More

Spanish retailer Dia is offering nearly 200 products at fixed prices of €1 or €2 from 30 August to the first week of September to help shoppers save more.

In addition, ClubDia members will have access exclusive discounts, allowing them to save up to 25%, the company added.

The offer is part of Dia's goal to invest up to €150 million in promotions to support households throughout the year.

Some of the products included in the promotional offer include, among others, Lasaña Al Punto, Miniempanadillas or tuna cannelloni, four cans of Hola Cola zero caffeine-free, and three special Ramblers - all priced at €1.

With a special focus on ClubDia customers, the promotional offers help members save up to €300 a year, thanks to Dia's alliances with MAPFRE, Endesa and Legálitas.

Store Launch

Elsewhere, Dia has opened a new store in Seville, taking the total number of outlets in the province to 128 and Andalusia to 531.

The 300 square metre store offers over 3,300 SKUs, including own-brand products.

The outlet will generate more than 10 new jobs in the area.

Dia is offering discounts of 25% in the bakery, greengrocers and vegetable sections during the first three months to mark the opening of the store.

In addition, shoppers will be able to accumulate 5% of all their purchases during the first month of opening in their Dia club card.

Members will also have access to all the weekly and exclusive offers for each customer through the ClubDia app, the retailer added.

Last month, the Spanish retail group announced that it reached agreement with Auchan Retail over the sale of its business in Portugal, for €155 million.