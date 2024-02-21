Dia Earmarks €150m For Promotions In 2024

Spanish supermarket chain Dia is allocating a budget of €150 million for promotions and discounts this year, it said in a statement.

It will be implemented in the form of weekly offers on over 200 products, with discounts reaching up to 40% for Club Dia members.

Dia will focus on fresh products to ensure that customers get 'the best deals' on essential items, the retailer added.

In addition to these discounts, the company is also promising up to 25% savings annually on their Nueva Calidad Dia brand, which offers around 2,200 SKUs and accounts for 54% of the chain’s business.

Market Share

According to recent research by Kantar, Dia's own-brand offerings, fresh produce, and store renovations are popular among consumers, consolidating its position as the fifth-largest mass-market chain in Spain.

Loyalty is key for the retailer and its Club Dia programme has over 5.5 million members.

Last year, the retailer collaborated with companies like Endesa, Mapfre, Galp, Booking, Securitas Direct, Avis, Legálitas, and Parques Reunidos to offer Club Dia members savings of up to €500 per year on various services, further incentivising loyalty.

Dia recently upgraded its app, through which customers can access the digital wallet – a tool that collects all coupons and allows shoppers to redeem them in-store and online.

Spanish Consumers Tighten Belts

Spanish consumers are feeling the pinch of rising prices and moderate inflation, according to reports by NIQ and Kantar Worldpanel. Studies showcase a clear shift in purchasing behaviour, with 93% of shoppers actively seeking ways to save money.

Consumers are turning to private-label brands for smarter choices, with two out of ten shopping baskets now containing only own-brand products.

Around 60% of consumers are swayed by attractive deals, leading to promotions driving 24.2% of FMCG sales in 2023.

Consumers are also more willing to switch brands for better deals, while also seeking online bargains and utilising loyalty programmes, data showed.