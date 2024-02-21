52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Dia Earmarks €150m For Promotions In 2024

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Dia Earmarks €150m For Promotions In 2024

Spanish supermarket chain Dia is allocating a budget of €150 million for promotions and discounts this year, it said in a statement.

It will be implemented in the form of weekly offers on over 200 products, with discounts reaching up to 40% for Club Dia members.

Dia will focus on fresh products to ensure that customers get 'the best deals' on essential items, the retailer added.

In addition to these discounts, the company is also promising up to 25% savings annually on their Nueva Calidad Dia brand, which offers around 2,200 SKUs and accounts for 54% of the chain’s business.

Market Share

According to recent research by Kantar, Dia's own-brand offerings, fresh produce, and store renovations are popular among consumers, consolidating its position as the fifth-largest mass-market chain in Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loyalty is key for the retailer and its Club Dia programme has over 5.5 million members.

Last year, the retailer collaborated with companies like Endesa, Mapfre, Galp, Booking, Securitas Direct, Avis, Legálitas, and Parques Reunidos to offer Club Dia members savings of up to €500 per year on various services, further incentivising loyalty.

Dia recently upgraded its app, through which customers can access the digital wallet – a tool that collects all coupons and allows shoppers to redeem them in-store and online.

Spanish Consumers Tighten Belts

Spanish consumers are feeling the pinch of rising prices and moderate inflation, according to reports by NIQ and Kantar Worldpanel. Studies showcase a clear shift in purchasing behaviour, with 93% of shoppers actively seeking ways to save money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consumers are turning to private-label brands for smarter choices, with two out of ten shopping baskets now containing only own-brand products.

Around 60% of consumers are swayed by attractive deals, leading to promotions driving 24.2% of FMCG sales in 2023.

Consumers are also more willing to switch brands for better deals, while also seeking online bargains and utilising loyalty programmes, data showed.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Mercadona To Step Up Growth In Portugal With 11 New Stores
Mercadona To Step Up Growth In Portugal With 11 New Stores
2
Retail

Carrefour Sees Sales Up In France Across All Channels
Carrefour Sees Sales Up In France Across All Channels
3
Retail

Walmart Posts 3.9% Increase In Comparable Sales In Q4
Walmart Posts 3.9% Increase In Comparable Sales In Q4
4
Retail

Carrefour Brasil Posts Fourth-Quarter Loss Following Store Closures
Carrefour Brasil Posts Fourth-Quarter Loss Following Store Closures
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com