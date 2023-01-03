DIA Renovates 60% Of Proximity Stores, Adds 2,700 SKUs

Spanish retailer DIA renovated 60% of its proximity stores during 2022.

The group's revamped neighbourhood store concept, which is already operational in more than 2,200 stores, will be extended to its entire network across Spain and Argentina during 2023.

The new store concept is more spacious and brighter, focused on fresh products, and offers customers a faster, easier and more accessible shopping experience, DIA said.

In addition, a new operating model has been implemented that facilitates the standardisation of tasks and a faster and more efficient ordering system.

Private Label

Two years ago, DIA began a process of renewal of its private label brand, under which it has opted to reformulate recipes and work with local suppliers to guarantee the best quality-price ratio.

The company boosted its brand with more than 2,700 new SKUs globally, of which more than 700 launched this year in the different markets in which the group operates.

DIA products account for 52% of a typical shopping basket in Spain, 42% in Portugal, 31% in Argentina, and 29% in Brazil.

E-Commerce Investment

The group has also expanded the coverage of its online channel and launched new services such as express orders in Argentina, and sales via WhatsApp in Brazil.

In Spain, dia.es currently reaches 80% of the Spanish population (more than 34 million people), has expanded coverage on the coast and its delivery service in less than one hour.

In Argentina it already has 590 collection points, and offers a new express service in less than one hour.

In Portugal, the group's online service already reaches 55% of the population; and in Brazil it has the collaboration of marketplaces such as Mercado Livre and Shopee.

