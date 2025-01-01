Online
Nearly Half Of Hungarians Rely On Online Grocery Shopping, Study Finds
The popularity of online grocery shopping in Hungary continues to soar, with nearly half of the population now utilising home delivery services from local...
Sales Growth Stagnates In German E-Commerce Market
Sales growth in the German e-commerce market fell by 0.2% in 2023, new research by the EHI Retail Institute and ECDB has found.
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com