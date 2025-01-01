52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Online

Three Quarters Of Spanish Consumers To Maintain Or Increase Spending This Christmas

Three Quarters Of Spanish Consumers To Maintain Or Increase Spending This Christmas

Nearly Half Of Hungarians Rely On Online Grocery Shopping, Study Finds

Nearly Half Of Hungarians Rely On Online Grocery Shopping, Study Finds

The popularity of online grocery shopping in Hungary continues to soar, with nearly half of the population now utilising home delivery services from local...

Sales Growth Stagnates In German E-Commerce Market

Sales growth in the German e-commerce market fell by 0.2% in 2023, new research by the EHI Retail Institute and ECDB has found.

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com