Dino Polska Sees Like-For-Like Sales Up By Close To A Quarter In First Half

Polish retailer Dino Polska has reported a like-for-like sales increase of 23.3% in the first half of its financial year, driven by the group's 'clear product assortment and price positioning', it said in a statement.

Reported sales were up 38.3% compared to the same period last year, to PLN 12.1 billion (€2.71 billion), due to a rapid increase in stores in the past year.

As of the end of June 2023, Dino Polska had enlarged its network to 2,272 stores, compared to 1,975 in the first half of 2021.

This expansion led to the creation of 4,900 new new jobs, it added, bringing its workforce to close to 40,000 employees.

'Aligned To Consumer Needs'

Izabela Biadała, management board member of Dino Polska, said that the group's strong performance was driven by developing an offering that is "effectively aligned to consumer needs. It also stems from our unique store format, that makes it possible for consumers to do their daily shopping quickly and conveniently."

In the first half of the year, Dino Polska invested PLN 569 million (€127.4 million) in its operations, mainly in network development, as well as the rollout of photovoltaic installations.

To date, some 1,840 stores have been outfitted with photovoltaic installations, the group said, generating nearly 34 GWh of solar power in the first half, some 77% more than in H1 2022.

'Improvement In Effectiveness'

“Development is proceeding according to plan and is producing the expected results, in the form of a rising number of consumer visits and gradual improvement in the effectiveness of our organisation," said Michał Krauze, management board member of Dino Polska.

"The newest distribution center, our eighth, which we opened in Q2 in Lubień Kujawki in the central part of Poland will underpin the steady extension of Dino’s reach."

In May, Dino Polska reported first quarter growth of 27.2%. Dino Polska opened its first store in 1992.