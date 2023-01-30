Dollar General Opens Its 19,000th Store

Dollar General has expanded its store network to 19,000 with the opening of its new store in Joplin, Missouri.

The retailer marked the opening of the store with a donation of $19,000 to a local elementary school and 100 new books to Royal Heights Elementary School in Joplin to support ongoing literacy and education programmes.

It also gave customers complimentary DG gift cards, tote bags and product samples.

“Joplin schools have been intentionally working to improve primarily literacy in the Joplin community,” said Breanna Faircloth, principal at Royal Heights Elementary.

“We are extremely grateful for the Dollar General donation to further enhance these efforts, bringing us closer to achieving reading proficiency for all students.”

Positive Economic Benefits

According to Dollar General, the addition of a new store provides various positive economic benefits including additional access to affordable products for customers.

It also creates new jobs and offers career development opportunities for employees and opens up avenues to generate additional tax revenue, among others.

Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s chief executive officer, said, "Since opening our first Missouri store in 1973, Dollar General has a longstanding history in the state and proudly employs more than 6,000 Missourians through our store, distribution centre and DG Private Fleet.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the entire Dollar General family whose dedication to our customers helped us to reach this milestone. We look forward to continuing to serve the Joplin community."

Founded in 1939 as a wholesale venture by J.L. Turner and his son, Cal Turner, Sr., Dollar General opened its first store in 1955 in Springfield, Kentucky.

