52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Target To Launch GenAI-Powered Chatbot For Store Team Members

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Target To Launch GenAI-Powered Chatbot For Store Team Members

US retailer Target plans to introduce a GenAI-powered chatbot for team members across its nearly 2,000 stores by August of this year.

The chatbot, titled Store Companion, has been designed by Target to answer on-the-job process questions, coach new team members, and support store operations management, among others.

The retailer hopes to help its team members through this initiative and boost speed and efficiency for a better shopping experience.

It is also part of Target's broader strategic approach to using GenAI across its business to empower its team, enhance the guest experience and support the company's long-term growth, the company added.

Brett Craig, executive vice president and chief information officer of Target, stated, "We know technology will continue to play an outsized role in the future of retail – for our team members, our guests and our business.[...]

ADVERTISEMENT

"The transformative nature of GenAI is helping us accelerate the rate of innovation across our operations, and we're excited about the role these new tools and applications will play in driving growth."

Store Companion

Store Companion will be available to Target's team members on a special handheld device.

The chatbot answers questions about processes and procedures and also serves as a store process expert and coach, helping new and seasonal team members learn on the job.

The feature was developed by Target's in-house technology team. It used real frequently asked questions and process documents from its store teams across the US to train the chatbot.

ADVERTISEMENT

From its initial testing phase to the planned rollout, the project was completed in six months.

Currently, the chatbot is being tested at about 400 stores and Target is using the feedback from team members to improve the experience ahead of its rollout across the chain.

"Generative AI is a game-changing technology and Store Companion will make daily tasks easier and enable our team to respond to guests' requests with confidence and efficiency," said Mark Schindele, executive vice president and chief stores officer at Target.

"The tool frees up time and attention for our team to serve guests with care and to create a shopping destination that invites discovery, ease and moments of everyday joy," he added.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Ocado Dealt A 'Massive Blow' As Sobeys Pauses CFC Plans: Analyst
Ocado Dealt A 'Massive Blow' As Sobeys Pauses CFC Plans: Analyst
2
Technology

S Group To Open Robot-Assisted Collection Centre For Online Groceries
S Group To Open Robot-Assisted Collection Centre For Online Groceries
3
Technology

Føtex To Open Its First Autonomous Store This Autumn
F&oslash;tex To Open Its First Autonomous Store This Autumn
4
Technology

Albert Heijn Adds New Gen AI-Based Feature ‘Scan & Kook’ To Its App
Albert Heijn Adds New Gen AI-Based Feature &lsquo;Scan &amp; Kook&rsquo; To Its App

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer
By Editorial

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores
By Editorial

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts
By Editorial
See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com